Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,951 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.15% of Vertiv worth $65,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fox Advisors began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

