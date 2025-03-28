Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.73 and traded as low as $1.65. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 16,993 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.

