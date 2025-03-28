Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) Stock Price Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.83. 6,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 36,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

Institutional Trading of Ascent Solar Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ascent Solar Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Ascent Solar Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc, a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

