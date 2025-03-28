Ashish R. Ghia Sells 11,914 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $303,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,508. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PRDO traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $29.84.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.12 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 265,401 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,454,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,134,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perdoceo Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

