AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.7 %

PH stock opened at $626.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $659.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $653.92. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $492.71 and a 52 week high of $718.44. The company has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

