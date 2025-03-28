AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Price Performance

Shares of ALOT opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.62. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the fourth quarter worth about $4,507,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the fourth quarter valued at $1,536,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AstroNova by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AstroNova by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Stories

