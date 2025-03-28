Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $17.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRA. TD Cowen upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 267,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.49.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by $2.63. The business had revenue of $32.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

