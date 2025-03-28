ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading 5.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 192,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,108,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

ATRenew Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $762.10 million, a P/E ratio of -62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.08.

Get ATRenew alerts:

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in ATRenew in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,623,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ATRenew by 1,718.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,896,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,572 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ATRenew by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,163,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,859 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ATRenew by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 822,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in ATRenew by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,035,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 724,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.