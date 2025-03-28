Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNYGet Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

Auckland International Airport Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30.

Auckland International Airport Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Auckland International Airport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.72%.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

