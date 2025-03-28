Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).
Autins Group Stock Down 14.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.28 million, a PE ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.
Autins Group Company Profile
Autins is a highly innovative and technically driven organisation.
