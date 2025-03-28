Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

Autins Group Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.28 million, a PE ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.

Autins Group Company Profile

Autins specialises in the design, manufacture and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions primarily in the automotive sector but with an increasing focus on other sectors, including flooring, office interiors, PPE, medical, building and wider industrial applications.

Autins is a highly innovative and technically driven organisation.

