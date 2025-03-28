Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Insider Sells £8,041,352.72 in Stock

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Coe sold 2,083,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.00), for a total value of £8,041,352.72 ($10,410,865.77).

Auto Trader Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AUTO traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 745.20 ($9.65). 3,451,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,076,495. The company has a market cap of £6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Auto Trader Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 666 ($8.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 899 ($11.64). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 773.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 814.27.

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 746 ($9.66) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 881 ($11.41) to GBX 946 ($12.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 864.25 ($11.19).

About Auto Trader Group

About Auto Trader

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.

Auto Trader’s purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices.

With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader’s marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.

