Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,639 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,131 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Autodesk worth $104,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 12,719 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 170,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $50,477,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $269.81 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.29.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

