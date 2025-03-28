AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 16.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN stock opened at $163.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.86.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

