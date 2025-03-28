Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

AVTX opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $34.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 998.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

