Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
View Our Latest Report on AVTX
Avalo Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 998.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Avalo Therapeutics
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avalo Therapeutics
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.