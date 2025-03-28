Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $34.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,036,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 69,679 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 1,673.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 970,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 915,629 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $9,186,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 1,123.9% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 550,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 505,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

