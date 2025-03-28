Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 66,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 136,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Aztec Minerals Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$25.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

