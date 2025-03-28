Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Bank of China had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.61 billion.

Bank of China Trading Up 0.3 %

Bank of China stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 29,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,483. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.18. Bank of China has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $15.43.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BACHY. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of China in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

About Bank of China

(Get Free Report)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.