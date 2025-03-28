Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BRN opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.18.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.