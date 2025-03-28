Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. 13,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,345. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th.

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

