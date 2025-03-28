Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Basanite Price Performance

OTCMKTS BASA traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. 23,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,749. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Basanite has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

