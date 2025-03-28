Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Basanite Price Performance
OTCMKTS BASA traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. 23,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,749. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Basanite has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09.
Basanite Company Profile
