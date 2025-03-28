BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BDO Unibank Stock Down 1.9 %

BDOUY stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.77. 9,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,191. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. BDO Unibank has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $30.74.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1728 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.17.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

