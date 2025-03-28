Best Retail Stocks To Consider – March 27th

Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks refer to shares of companies that operate in the retail sector, selling a variety of products and services directly to consumers either through physical storefronts or online platforms. These stocks are influenced by factors such as consumer confidence, spending patterns, and overall economic conditions, and are often a focus for investors seeking exposure to the dynamic consumer market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $276.79. The stock had a trading volume of 119,633,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,153,818. The company has a market cap of $890.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.68, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.69. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,248,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,341,933. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.03 and a 200 day moving average of $233.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.85. 15,708,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,364,749. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.91 and a 200 day moving average of $208.80.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $390.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,460,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,269,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $376.91 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.45.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.30. 12,597,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,053,921. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $323.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.86.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $533.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,024,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,408. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $537.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.01.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 153,021,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,088,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29.

