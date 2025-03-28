Best Utility Stocks To Research – March 27th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential services, such as electricity, water, or natural gas, which are necessary for daily life regardless of economic conditions. They typically offer stable dividends and lower volatility, making them a popular choice for investors seeking steady income and defensive portfolio investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,633,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,153,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.69. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $533.79. 3,024,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,408. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $489.40 and its 200-day moving average is $470.01. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $537.63. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 153,021,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,088,361. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

