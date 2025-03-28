BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a growth of 228.0% from the February 28th total of 41,800 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BIO-key International Stock Down 23.6 %

NASDAQ BKYI opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 million. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 3,124.77% and a negative net margin of 72.53%.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

