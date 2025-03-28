BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Short Interest Down 93.3% in March

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 15,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BioNxt Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BioNxt Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,967. BioNxt Solutions has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.62.

BioNxt Solutions Company Profile

BioNxt Solutions Inc engages in generation drug formulations and delivery system in Korea, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company provides drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications. It offers point-of-care diagnostic, including covid-19 PCR diagnostic kit, a covid rapid test; peri-implantitis Oral Biosensor, allows early detection of infection associated with dental implants; and H1N1 (Swine Flu) and H5N1 (Avian Flu) oral biosensors for early detection of highly pathogenic influenza a strains.

