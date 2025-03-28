Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Up 693.5% in March

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 693.5% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bioxytran Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of BIXT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 102,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,547. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.00. Bioxytran has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.21.
About Bioxytran
