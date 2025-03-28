BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) vs. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Head-To-Head Analysis

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CrowdStrike and BlackBerry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdStrike 2 10 30 1 2.70 BlackBerry 0 5 3 1 2.56

Earnings & Valuation

CrowdStrike presently has a consensus price target of $400.26, indicating a potential upside of 9.19%. BlackBerry has a consensus price target of $3.91, indicating a potential downside of 1.32%. Given CrowdStrike’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CrowdStrike is more favorable than BlackBerry.

This table compares CrowdStrike and BlackBerry”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdStrike $3.95 billion 22.98 $89.33 million ($0.08) -4,582.00 BlackBerry $638.00 million 3.71 -$130.00 million ($0.22) -18.02

CrowdStrike has higher revenue and earnings than BlackBerry. CrowdStrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackBerry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of BlackBerry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdStrike and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdStrike 3.39% 7.11% 2.72% BlackBerry -21.16% -2.02% -1.13%

Summary

CrowdStrike beats BlackBerry on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services. It primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions. It also provides BlackBerry Technology Solutions (BTS); BlackBerry Certicom, a patented elliptic curve cryptography, which provides device security, anti-counterfeiting and product authentication solutions; BlackBerry Radar offers monitoring and telematics solutions; BlackBerry Professional; and cyber security consulting services. In addition, the company is involved in the patent licensing and legacy service access fees business. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

