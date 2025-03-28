BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 492.81 ($6.38) and traded as high as GBX 495.50 ($6.42). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 492.50 ($6.38), with a volume of 4,249,356 shares traded.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 492.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 502.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £934.55 million, a PE ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 1.01.
BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The investment trust reported GBX 23.09 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. BlackRock World Mining Trust had a negative net margin of 153.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%.
In other BlackRock World Mining Trust news, insider Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.16) per share, with a total value of £9,520 ($12,325.22). Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile
The Company aims to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximising total returns. While the policy is to invest principally in quoted securities, the Company’s investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals.
