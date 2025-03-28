Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,453 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.56% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $44,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 212,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $34.00 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.1576 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

