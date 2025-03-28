Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,625 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.31% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $36,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $55,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $2,208,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,716.28. The trade was a 38.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,924.09. This represents a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $112.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.81 and a 1 year high of $118.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day moving average is $94.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

