Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 3,835.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710,141 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.71% of Clearwater Analytics worth $48,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,879,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,607,000 after buying an additional 2,455,844 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 18,135,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,909,000 after acquiring an additional 559,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,613,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,548 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after purchasing an additional 187,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWAN. UBS Group increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 62,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $1,878,833.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,338.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,485.95. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,510 shares of company stock worth $18,688,862 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

