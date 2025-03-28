Blair William & Co. IL Sells 192,304 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 192,304 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $60,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

