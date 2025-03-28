BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ZWHC stock opened at C$30.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.15. BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of C$28.38 and a 52-week high of C$31.46.

