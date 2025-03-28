BMW Group (OTC:BMWYY) Trading 4.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

BMW Group (OTC:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $29.20. Approximately 166,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 102,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

BMW Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About BMW Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

