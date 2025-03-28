Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Invests $18.17 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 145,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,171,000. United Parcel Service makes up 1.5% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.57.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.0 %

UPS stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $154.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.92 and a 200-day moving average of $126.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.