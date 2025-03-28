Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Makes New $8.77 Million Investment in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,767,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ON. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Onsemi by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 78,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Stock Down 2.8 %

Onsemi stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Onsemi

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.