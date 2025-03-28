Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.52. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 33,065 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLIN. Westpark Capital raised Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.62 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares during the last quarter. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

