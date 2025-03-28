Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $327,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after buying an additional 2,257,590 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,801,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,442 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4,039.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,118,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,440 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $57.68 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

