Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $4.76 Million Investment in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,000. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF makes up 3.6% of Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 123,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

JPIB stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $605.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.27. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

