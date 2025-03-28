BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CFO Sells $38,702.58 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) CFO George Zweier sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $38,702.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,593.82. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BRT Apartments Trading Down 1.7 %

BRT stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 25,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,439. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $334.83 million, a PE ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.11.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently -188.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities cut BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the third quarter worth about $176,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in BRT Apartments during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 295.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

