Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1386 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:SMRI traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,438. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $391.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73.
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Company Profile
