Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1386 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SMRI traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,438. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $391.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach.

