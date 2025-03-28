Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 528.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%.

Cadiz Trading Down 2.3 %

Cadiz stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 172,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $238.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. Cadiz has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

