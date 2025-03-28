Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Acquires Shares of 37,936 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,898,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314,572 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $175,697,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,115,000 after buying an additional 4,056,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

DOC opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.57%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

