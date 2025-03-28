Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Buys Shares of 88,199 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996,486 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,304,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,400,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,898,000 after buying an additional 6,366,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,150,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,858,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho cut Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $30.07 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

