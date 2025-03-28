Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,125,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Walt Disney by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,361,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 422,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Prescient Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

