Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Purchases New Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,649 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations owned 0.13% of BlueLinx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,541,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlueLinx by 28.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after buying an additional 36,968 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth $3,451,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 311,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 54.5% during the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 60,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BXC shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

BlueLinx Stock Up 0.4 %

BXC opened at $80.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.47. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.01 and a twelve month high of $134.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.66 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

BlueLinx Profile

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.