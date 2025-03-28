Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Takes $1.28 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,730,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,409,000 after buying an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,473,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,340,000 after purchasing an additional 894,562 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 26,329 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM opened at $48.32 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.32. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

