Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Takes $414,000 Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at about $572,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 51,988 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 22,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Industries

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $288,051.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,486.58. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

TRN stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $629.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

