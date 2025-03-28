Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Takes $529,000 Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 96,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 23,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 106,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 255,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Uniti Group from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

