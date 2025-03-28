Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Takes Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at $695,928. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,075.60. This represents a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN opened at $99.18 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.49 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.12. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

